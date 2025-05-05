7 gadgets that can help you sleep better

Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for your health, mood, and overall well-being. Yet, millions of people struggle with falling or staying asleep due to noise, light, discomfort, or even their own snoring. Fortunately, modern technology offers a range of gadgets designed to improve your sleep quality.

Here are seven sleep-enhancing gadgets that can help you get the rest you deserve.

1. Snoring stopper devices

Snoring can disrupt not only your sleep but also your partner's. Anti-snoring gadgets are designed to detect snoring sounds and respond with gentle vibrations or repositioning prompts to help the snorer shift into a quieter sleeping position. Some devices come as wearable chin straps, nasal dilators, or smart pillows that adjust in real time.

These are some devices that can help you get fewer interruptions and deeper, more restful sleep.

2. Sleep eye mask with tech features

Forget basic eye masks. Today’s versions are equipped with advanced features like built-in Bluetooth headphones, cooling gel pads, or gentle wake-up light simulations. These masks block out light while also helping you relax through calming sounds or temperature control. They're especially useful for travellers or light-sensitive sleepers.