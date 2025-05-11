Samsung launches world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor; find more details

Samsung announced the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first OLED gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate. The 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) monitor is aimed at competitive gamers who want ultra-smooth visuals and fast response times, and it is one of the most cutting-edge gaming monitors in the world.

The monitor will be available for purchase at Rs 1,27,112 ($1,488) in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, followed by other global markets in the coming days. The G6 is equipped with a QHD (2560×1440) resolution panel, offering a 0.0approximately3ms gray-to-gray response time and support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.