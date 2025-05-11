Samsung launches world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor; find more details

Samsung announced the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first OLED gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate. The 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) monitor is aimed at competitive gamers who want ultra-smooth visuals and fast response times, and it is one of the most cutting-edge gaming monitors in the world.
The monitor will be available for purchase at Rs 1,27,112 ($1,488) in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, followed by other global markets in the coming days. The G6 is equipped with a QHD (2560×1440) resolution panel, offering a 0.0approximately3ms gray-to-gray response time and support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.
It uses Samsung’s QD-OLED panel, which combines OLED contrast with quantum dot colour reproduction for more accurate visuals. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 features a metal frame with Core Lighting+ at the back that syncs with on-screen content. The stand supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. The display has very narrow bezels and features DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI ports, a headphone jack, and a USB-A. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and is Pantone Validated—capable of reproducing over 2,100 colours and 110 skin tones.