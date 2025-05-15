Spotify has a new DJ feature; here's what you can do with it

Spotify is stepping up its game with its AI-powered DJ, now enhanced with voice command capabilities. Initially launched in the US, the AI DJ is part of Spotify’s ongoing push to attract users to its premium subscription.

Now available in over 60 markets for premium users, this interactive feature lets you use your voice to guide your listening experience in real time. Whether you want to build a playlist, switch up a mood, or discover hidden musical gems, Spotify’s AI DJ is ready to listen.

The AI DJ combines machine learning with insights from Spotify’s global editorial experts to deliver personalised music suggestions to help you uncover new tracks, revisit forgotten favourites, and build deeper musical connections.

You get real-time voice requests

With the latest update, users can speak directly to the AI DJ to adjust their playlist on the fly. Whether it’s for a cozy night in or a high-energy workout, the AI DJ understands requests based on genre, mood, artist, or activity.

How To Use Spotify’s AI DJ Voice Request Feature

Open Spotify and go to the search tab. Search “DJ” and tap the result. Press play to start a curated mix personalised to your listening history. To make a voice request, press and hold the DJ button in the bottom right corner until you hear a beep. Speak your request, and the DJ will update your session accordingly. Tap the DJ button again anytime to switch things up or start a new vibe.

Spotify first launched the AI DJ in February 2023 across the US and Canada, followed by a global rollout in August 2023. In 2024, the company expanded it further by introducing a Spanish-speaking AI DJ, making the feature more inclusive and versatile.

This voice-enabled upgrade gives users a more interactive and immersive experience.