BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macau is the unmissable tech summit you need to know about

Macau is set to host one of the world’s most ambitious gatherings of innovators, investors, and thought leaders at BEYOND Expo 2025, running from 21 to 24 May, 2025. With a sharp focus on the intersection of legacy, innovation, and capital, this year’s edition raises the bar—not just for expos, but for how the future gets built.

What is Beyond Expo and when does to start?

Anchoring the programme is the BEYOND Wealth Summit, a by-invitation-only event co-hosted by the Asian Family Legacy Foundation (AFLF) and—for the first time—Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF). Known for attracting heavyweight names like Ray Dalio and Cathie Wood, GEF’s involvement signals a new level of global ambition for BEYOND. This is no standard conference circuit fare. Forget back-to-back pitches and glossy panels. BEYOND is where real conversations happen: from climate-conscious investing and AI's role in legacy planning, to the emergence of Asia as a centre of capital power. The summit offers a rare blend of strategic insight and human connection.

Purpose-driven innovation at a global scale in BEYOND Expo 2025, Macau

Attendees can expect a curated experience, including the BEYOND Global Investment Summit, exclusive investor lounges, curated dinners, a philanthropy auction, and even a charity golf tournament. These aren't side events—they're critical touchpoints where ideas evolve and relationships form. The keywords here? Innovation. Legacy. Capital. Purpose.

This year, BEYOND isn’t just about showcasing what’s next—it’s about deciding what matters. It’s where Silicon Valley’s pace meets Asia’s financial depth and Europe’s sustainability mindset. For organisations looking to align with long-term, purposeful innovation, this is more than a networking opportunity—it’s a directional shift. If you’re building something for the next decade, this is the room to be in. BEYOND Expo 2025 is a catalyst. One that redefines the future by bringing the right people together, at exactly the right time.