Elon Musk reveals the story behind the sink in his viral 'Twitter' pic

"Well, I think the store was confused because my security team was asking for any kind of sink, and normally, people wouldn't ask for any kind of sink because you need a sink that fits in your bathroom or connects to a certain kind of plumbing," Musk said. "So, they're trying to ask, 'What kind of faucets do you want?' No, I just wanted a sink."

Musk said the store almost didn't sell them a sink because they were concerned.

"The store was confused that we just wanted a sink and didn't care what the sink connected to," Musk said. "They were, like, almost not letting us buy the sink because they thought maybe we'd buy the wrong sink."

Elon Musk has lately been in the news as he announced that he intends to reveal a flying car prototype by the end of this year, describing it as the most memorable product launch ever. The revelation came during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Friday.

The topic arose when Rogan questioned Musk about Tesla’s much-delayed second-generation Roadster, a model initially slated for release in 2020.