5 dinosaur games that’ll make you forget Jurassic Park

Dinosaurs never went extinct. They just moved into your gaming library and started chewing through your free time. Forget the Jurassic Park reruns and plastic raptor toys; if you really want to understand the primal thrill of surviving, managing, or becoming a dinosaur, these five games deliver more bite than Spielberg’s CGI could dream of.
ARK is basically Cast Away meets Jurassic Park meets Lord of the Flies, with extra chaos. You wake up half-naked on an island crawling with creatures that want you for lunch. Eventually, you tame them. You build a base. You make a T-Rex your pet. And just when you start feeling powerful, some dude on a pterodactyl swoops down and steals your stuff. It’s brutal, buggy, and brilliant. Just the way nature intended.
You know that smug moment in the movie where Jeff Goldblum says, “Life finds a way”? This game lets you find out exactly how wrong you are. You design the park, hatch the dinosaurs, and then spend hours cleaning up after their tantrums. It’s capitalism meets chaos theory. The real thrill isn’t seeing the dinosaurs roam—it’s praying the fences hold while your investors scream.
Think of this as the Etsy version of Jurassic Park. Bright colours, cute dinos, and a soundtrack that says “we don’t believe in danger.” Don’t be fooled—it’s still a game about keeping giant lizards happy while preventing tourists from being eaten. Perfect for people who like their T-Rexes cuddly and their management stress delivered in bubble-gum pink.
No guns. No bases. No cozy campfires. You are the dinosaur. This is the most raw, unfiltered, “eat or be eaten” experience out there. You’ll stalk prey, hide from predators, and maybe scream into your mic when you realise you’ve been hunted by three velociraptors for the last hour. It’s haunting, primal, and weirdly meditative—if your meditation involves blood and mud.
For the gentle souls who think dinosaurs just need love and snacks. You farm, you explore, you befriend dinosaurs with flutes (yes, flutes). It’s cozy, heart-warming, and low on existential terror. Perfect for when you want to chill with a triceratops after ARK emotionally wrecks you.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.