5 dinosaur games that’ll make you forget Jurassic Park

ARK is basically Cast Away meets Jurassic Park meets Lord of the Flies, with extra chaos. You wake up half-naked on an island crawling with creatures that want you for lunch. Eventually, you tame them. You build a base. You make a T-Rex your pet. And just when you start feeling powerful, some dude on a pterodactyl swoops down and steals your stuff. It’s brutal, buggy, and brilliant. Just the way nature intended.