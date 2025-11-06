Indian-American friends become world’s youngest self-made billionaires with start-up dedicated to helping freelance coders

Three 22-year-old friends, including two Indian-Americans have become the world’s youngest self-made billionaires after their AI recruitment startup, Mercor, secured $350 million in funding. As per reports, the trio of friends has overtaken Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who first appeared on a popular magazine's billionaire list at age 23 in 2008, and they have set a new record.

3 AI founders, including 2 Indian-Americans, become world's youngest self-made billionaires

Indian-American founders Adarsh Hiremath and Surya Midha, along with their co-founder Brendan Foody transformed Mercor into a $10-billion powerhouse, each holding about 22% equity in the company. Raised in the San Jose, California area, Hiremath and Midha both attended Bellarmine College Preparatory, an all-boys high school, where they joined the policy debate team and became the first duo to win all three major national policy debate tournaments in a single year.