Activision responds to complaints against AI-generated assets; confirms Black Ops 7 uses gen-AI tools

Black Ops 7 launched on November 14, and people noticed that a number of Calling Cards seemingly use the "Ghibli-style" anime look, and several users shared theories that Activision used AI to create these images.

The Black Ops 7 Steam page discloses that, "Our team uses generative AI tools to help develop some in-game assets." Although Activision has not specifically confirmed what content in Black Ops 7 was made with the help of AI tools.

A 2024 report cited an anonymous Activision insider who claimed that Call of Duty concept artists were forced to use AI as part of their workflow. The article also noted that many 2D artists were laid off earlier that year amid broader Microsoft job cuts, though it remains unclear whether AI played any role in those decisions.

Activision has maintained that its AI strategy is focused on streamlining development rather than replacing human workers.

Miles Leslie from Treyarch (a major developer in the CoD series) said that if any AI-assisted content ended up in earlier Call of Duty titles, it happened by accident, referencing several fan-identified instances of AI-generated assets.

He also emphasised that Treyarch uses AI only for tasks that “support the team,” not to “replace any of the incredible developers” responsible for creating Call of Duty’s content.