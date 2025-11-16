Red Dead Redemption coming to PS5, Xbox, iOS, and Android in December

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be available for the first time ever on Netflix, iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2, along with free upgrades, the ability to carry over game progress, and a number of enhancements.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that these releases will include the full single-player campaigns along with all bonus material from the Game of the Year Edition.

With Red Dead Redemption making its debut on compatible iOS and Android phones featuring mobile-optimized controls, more players than ever can take John Marston’s story on the go. Netflix subscribers will also be able to download and play these versions on launch day as part of their membership.