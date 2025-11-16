Red Dead Redemption coming to PS5, Xbox, iOS, and Android in December

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be available for the first time ever on Netflix, iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2, along with free upgrades, the ability to carry over game progress, and a number of enhancements.
Rockstar Games has confirmed that these releases will include the full single-player campaigns along with all bonus material from the Game of the Year Edition.
Starting December 2, players can enjoy the iconic Western adventures on modern mobile devices and current-gen consoles, complete with free upgrades, progress transfer, and various improvements.
With Red Dead Redemption making its debut on compatible iOS and Android phones featuring mobile-optimized controls, more players than ever can take John Marston’s story on the go. Netflix subscribers will also be able to download and play these versions on launch day as part of their membership.
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can expect a seamless 60 fps experience, improved visuals, HDR support, and resolutions reaching up to 4K. On the Nintendo Switch 2, the game makes full use of the upgraded hardware, offering DLSS, HDR, mouse input, and equally smooth 60 fps gameplay at high resolution.
Existing owners on PS4, Nintendo Switch, or the digital backward-compatible Xbox One version can upgrade at no extra cost. Those with the PS4 edition can continue using their old save files, while Switch 2 users will be able to carry forward their progress from the original Switch.
The updated console editions, developed in partnership with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games will also join the GTA+ Games Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on December 2.