Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda movie releases first look

Nintendo has unveiled the first images of Link and Zelda from its upcoming live-action “Legend of Zelda” movie. The photos, released on the Nintendo Today app, show the duo standing in a vast open field. It’s still unknown whether the film will adapt a specific game, but the visuals echo the look of 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever made. The images were shared alongside the announcement that filming on the movie has officially begun.
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will portray Link and Bo Bragason will play the role of Princess Zelda. Ainsworth appeared in Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, while Bragason is known for Renegade Nell.
In the games, Link is typically the central character, and he embarks on adventures to rescue Hyrule from the villainous Ganon. Since its debut in 1986, “Zelda” has remained one of Nintendo’s most iconic and enduring franchises. The live-action film is being directed by Wes Ball, known for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the Maze Runner series.
The project is the latest in a growing wave of Nintendo game adaptations, following the blockbuster success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned over $1 billion in 2023. Its sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, arrives in theatres this April. Other video game adaptations thriving at the box office include Minecraft and Five Nights at Freddy’s, both of which have sequels in development.