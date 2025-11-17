Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda movie releases first look

In the games, Link is typically the central character, and he embarks on adventures to rescue Hyrule from the villainous Ganon. Since its debut in 1986, “Zelda” has remained one of Nintendo’s most iconic and enduring franchises. The live-action film is being directed by Wes Ball, known for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the Maze Runner series.

The project is the latest in a growing wave of Nintendo game adaptations, following the blockbuster success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned over $1 billion in 2023. Its sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, arrives in theatres this April. Other video game adaptations thriving at the box office include Minecraft and Five Nights at Freddy’s, both of which have sequels in development.