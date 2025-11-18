Roblox expands facial age checks; will group younger users into age-based chats

Children under 13 are barred from chatting outside in-game channels unless their parents specifically approve it. And unlike many other platforms, Roblox does not encrypt private messages, allowing the company to review and moderate conversations. Although some experts question the accuracy of facial age-estimation tech, Roblox’s chief safety officer Matt Kaufman said the system can determine a user’s age to within one or two years for people roughly between five and 25.

“But of course, there’s always people who may be well outside of a traditional bell curve. And in those cases, if you disagree with the estimate that comes back, then you can provide an ID or use parental consent in order to correct that,” he said.

Once users complete the verification process, Roblox will place them into specific age brackets: under 9, 9–12, 13–15, 16–17, 18–20 and 21+. Their ability to message others will then depend on which group they fall into and the type of chat, with communication limited to their own or adjacent age ranges.

Roblox plans to roll out mandatory age checks first in Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands during the first week of December, with global enforcement following in early January. The move reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, as companies adopt age-verification tools to meet new regulations or pre-empt criticism over child safety.

Google, for example, has begun trialling an AI-driven age-check system on YouTube that uses viewing patterns to distinguish adults from minors, and Instagram is experimenting with artificial intelligence to spot users who may be misrepresenting their age.