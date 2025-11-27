The Witcher 4 won’t feature at The Game Awards, despite nomination CDPR co-CEO says

CD Projekt co-CEO Michał Nowakowski shared a note on X on Wednesday where he thanked fans for The Witcher 4’s nomination in the Most Anticipated Game category. Although he cautioned fans that the game and any other CD Projekt titles won’t be showing up in any form during the event.

The Witcher 4 won't be appearing at The Game Awards, CDPR CEO says

“I’m very happy to see The Witcher 4 nominated in the Most Anticipated Game category at The Game Awards,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone who has already voted – your support means a lot of to us.

“We won’t be bringing any new content to TGA this year, but we’re, as always, excited to watch the show and celebrate this amazing industry’s great night alongside all of you.”

CD Projekt has already confirmed previously that The Witcher 4 is in the full-scale production phase, and has already ruled out a 2026 release.