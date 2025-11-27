The Witcher 4 won’t feature at The Game Awards, despite nomination CDPR co-CEO says

CD Projekt co-CEO Michał Nowakowski shared a note on X on Wednesday where he thanked fans for The Witcher 4’s nomination in the Most Anticipated Game category. Although he cautioned fans that the game and any other CD Projekt titles won’t be showing up in any form during the event.
“I’m very happy to see The Witcher 4 nominated in the Most Anticipated Game category at The Game Awards,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone who has already voted – your support means a lot of to us.
“We won’t be bringing any new content to TGA this year, but we’re, as always, excited to watch the show and celebrate this amazing industry’s great night alongside all of you.”
CD Projekt has already confirmed previously that The Witcher 4 is in the full-scale production phase, and has already ruled out a 2026 release.
In June, CD Projekt unveiled a tech demo that it said reflected the visual quality players can expect from The Witcher 4 on a standard PS5, though it didn’t present any actual gameplay.
After some fans began treating the clip as an early look at the game, the studio clarified in a statement that it was a tech demo showcasing the advanced technology behind The Witcher 4 and not the game itself.
“It showcases the powerful foundation we’re building in close collaboration with Epic Games to push open-world design further than ever before and the core systems and features we’re developing using Unreal Engine 5,” it added.
CD Projekt far outperformed forecasts in the third quarter, reporting a net income of 193.5 million zloty, a 148% surge in profit.
In a Q&A which came shortly after its recent financial results were released, Nowakowski shared how far along Witcher 4 is in development. “As we have already stated, The Witcher 4 is in the full-scale production phase. We’re not disclosing any details regarding the target release date, so there’s not a point in time I could refer to when answering such a question," he said,
“The only thing we’re commenting is that we’re not launching in 2026, and we’re also not typically getting into any specifics regarding technical or design matters. There’s nothing out of the ordinary, I’d say, in that area happening with The Witcher 4 – it’s just full-scale production proceeding at its pace, as per our internal plans. I think that’s as much as we can say," added Nowakowski.