Ubisoft is not making another expansion for Assassin's Creed Shadows, breaking a series pattern

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows won’t be getting a second major story DLC. The studio says there are no current plans for another expansion on the scale of Claws of Awaji, which released in September as the game’s first and only substantial story add-on.
Since launch, Shadows has been supported through various updates that introduced new features and improvements. So far, Shadows has been supported through gameplay and parkour improvements, as well as September’s Claws of Awaji DLC, which added around 10 hours of story content and the new Awaji island region.
The update comes from associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois, who told Assassin’s Creed YouTuber JorRaptor in a recent interview that a follow-up DLC of similar size isn’t in development at this time.
"With the caveat that anything can happen in the future, as Mirage just proved and as crossover stories from Odyssey to Valhalla also proved before it, things could come up in the future,” he said. “But as of now, at this moment for year two there is no expansion on the size of Awaji planned currently."
"We're still working on content for post-launch and supporting it, but it's a not full on DLC the way a season pass would have had in the previous years.”
Lemay-Comtois explained that Ubisoft is taking a reactive, community-driven approach for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and it's also choosing to monitor player feedback and apply those insights to future titles.
Skipping a second major expansion is quite a shift from Ubisoft’s recent post-launch strategy. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, for example, received two full years of content updates and multiple story DLCs, while Assassin’s Creed Mirage recently got a free story add-on, Valley of Memory, on November 18, introducing a new area, narrative chapter, and extra gameplay elements.
This week, Ubisoft also rolled out a free Attack on Titan crossover quest alongside Title Update 1.1.6, available until December 22. Assassin’s Creed Shadows originally released on March 20 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and is scheduled to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2.