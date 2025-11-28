Ubisoft is not making another expansion for Assassin's Creed Shadows, breaking a series pattern

"With the caveat that anything can happen in the future, as Mirage just proved and as crossover stories from Odyssey to Valhalla also proved before it, things could come up in the future,” he said. “But as of now, at this moment for year two there is no expansion on the size of Awaji planned currently."

"We're still working on content for post-launch and supporting it, but it's a not full on DLC the way a season pass would have had in the previous years.”

Lemay-Comtois explained that Ubisoft is taking a reactive, community-driven approach for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and it's also choosing to monitor player feedback and apply those insights to future titles.

Skipping a second major expansion is quite a shift from Ubisoft’s recent post-launch strategy. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, for example, received two full years of content updates and multiple story DLCs, while Assassin’s Creed Mirage recently got a free story add-on, Valley of Memory, on November 18, introducing a new area, narrative chapter, and extra gameplay elements.

This week, Ubisoft also rolled out a free Attack on Titan crossover quest alongside Title Update 1.1.6, available until December 22. Assassin’s Creed Shadows originally released on March 20 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and is scheduled to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2.