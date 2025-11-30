Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Pacific Break: Here's what to expect

Despite a live event crash, Fortnite’s Chapter 6 finale is a big hit. Roughly 10.5 million players logged in to experience Fortnite’s Chapter 6 finale, with an additional three million viewers tuning in through livestreams.

Following the massive turnout, Epic Games unveiled Chapter 7: Pacific Break, which showcased fresh map areas, new gameplay features, the introduction of Simple Build, and new Battle Pass rewards. Epic describes the update as the start of “a new era” for Fortnite Battle Royale, set along the Golden Coast, where some of the game’s biggest stories will unfold.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break preview - Storm surfing, simple build, revamped Battle Pass

New points of interest include locations such as Battlewood Boulevard, Sandy Strip, Wonkeeland, and Classified Canyon, among others. In a twist for transportation, the Battle Bus will no longer be in service, players will instead Storm Surf their way onto the island.

"In the very rare occasion players are downed, they can use a Self-Revive Device to revive themselves while they’re DBNO (Down But Not Out)," Epic said about the new Stay in the Game mechanic. "Additionally, new DBNO movement options include Roll & Tumble, DBNO Sprint, and Stay on the Move. Lastly, Drivable Reboot Vans have rolled onto the Island."