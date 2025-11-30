Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Pacific Break: Here's what to expect

Despite a live event crash, Fortnite’s Chapter 6 finale is a big hit. Roughly 10.5 million players logged in to experience Fortnite’s Chapter 6 finale, with an additional three million viewers tuning in through livestreams.
Following the massive turnout, Epic Games unveiled Chapter 7: Pacific Break, which showcased fresh map areas, new gameplay features, the introduction of Simple Build, and new Battle Pass rewards. Epic describes the update as the start of “a new era” for Fortnite Battle Royale, set along the Golden Coast, where some of the game’s biggest stories will unfold.
New points of interest include locations such as Battlewood Boulevard, Sandy Strip, Wonkeeland, and Classified Canyon, among others. In a twist for transportation, the Battle Bus will no longer be in service, players will instead Storm Surf their way onto the island.
"In the very rare occasion players are downed, they can use a Self-Revive Device to revive themselves while they’re DBNO (Down But Not Out)," Epic said about the new Stay in the Game mechanic. "Additionally, new DBNO movement options include Roll & Tumble, DBNO Sprint, and Stay on the Move. Lastly, Drivable Reboot Vans have rolled onto the Island."
Defeating bosses will now earn players special loot that includes new powers and transformation abilities, instantly restoring full Health and Shield, boosting maximum Health and Shield, granting unlimited Energy, and unlocking a unique “powerful ability.” However, claiming these perks comes with a risk as players who do so will be revealed to nearby enemies, making them an immediate target.
As with every new season, Chapter 7 also introduces a fresh Battle Pass lineup. This one features crossover characters like The Bride and Marty McFly, alongside Fortnite originals such as Miles Cross and Cat Holloway.
Epic explained: "In addition to their other unlockable Styles, the Battle Pass includes special Styles for three of the Outfits: Cat Holloway, Carter Wu, and Dark Voyager (Reality Redacted). Unlock these additional Styles by completing Quests in Blitz Royale, Reload, and Battle Royale respectively."