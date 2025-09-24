Google launches Sidekick for real-time, Gemini-powered gaming tips

Google Play Store is rolling out a Gemini-powered, gaming-focused software overlay named Sidekick. Besides Gemini Live support during games, Sidekick lets players take screenshots, record gameplay, stream matches on YouTube, and more. The highlight, however, is the integration of Gemini Live, which enables users to call on the AI assistant for help while playing.

Sidekick: Google is dropping gaming-focused software overlay

This functionality is expected to resemble the Gemini Live option in the Gemini app, where users can open their camera and ask questions about their environment. The effectiveness of Gemini during live gameplay remains to be seen.

Sidekick's description says it curates and organizes relevant gaming info, and provides direct access to Gemini Live for real-time guidance, so you can stay in the game.