Google launches Sidekick for real-time, Gemini-powered gaming tips

Google Play Store is rolling out a Gemini-powered, gaming-focused software overlay named Sidekick. Besides Gemini Live support during games, Sidekick lets players take screenshots, record gameplay, stream matches on YouTube, and more. The highlight, however, is the integration of Gemini Live, which enables users to call on the AI assistant for help while playing.
This functionality is expected to resemble the Gemini Live option in the Gemini app, where users can open their camera and ask questions about their environment. The effectiveness of Gemini during live gameplay remains to be seen.
Sidekick's description says it curates and organizes relevant gaming info, and provides direct access to Gemini Live for real-time guidance, so you can stay in the game.
Users will notice a “Start Gemini Live” button that will let them launch the assistant and begin screen sharing. Inline options make it easy to mute the mic or end the session. Players can ask anything related to the game, with Gemini able to understand the context. The goal is to assist without the need to pause and search online for walkthroughs or tutorials. As Google puts it, users receive “in-game guidance with verbal tips, tricks, and support.”
Sidekick’s' tips are AI-powered and tailored based on your gameplay. The overlay also features carousels for Achievements, Streaks, Quests, Coupons (Play Points), Play Credit (redeemable inline), and Boosts.
Google is also introducing a new “Level Up” program, which offers perks to those who adopt new platform features. Sidekick integration is included, with a support deadline set for July 2026.
