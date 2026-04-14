Subnautica 2 Steam page scrubbed of Krafton branding amid legal tussle

Although Subnautica 2 is scheduled for a May debut on Steam Early Access, the intense legal conflict between developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment and publisher Krafton continues to escalate.

In a move recently discovered by social media users on Reddit and Bluesky, Krafton has been scrubbed from the game’s official Steam page. Unknown Worlds is now listed as the sole publisher, a change that took effect on April 7. While Polygon has reached out to Krafton for clarification, the shift appears to be a major turning point in a dispute that began last year.

Subnautica 2 goes "self-published" on Steam following dev vs. publisher drama

During 2024 summer, Krafton delayed the game's release and sparked a legal war over a $250 million payout owed to the developers. During this time, Krafton terminated Unknown Worlds' CEO and other key leaders.

In March 2026, a court intervention ruled in favor of the developers. A judge ordered Krafton to "reinstate Ted Gill as CEO of Unknown Worlds" and strictly forbade the publisher from interfering with Gill's "authority over the early access launch of Subnautica 2."