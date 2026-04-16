Crimson Desert sells 5 million copies since launch, as developer Pearl Abyss reveals key updates

Crimson Desert has sold over 5 million copies since its launch on March 19, developer Pearl Abyss confirmed on Wednesday. The strong sales were widely expected, given the game’s pre-release momentum and it generated significant buzz through its trailers, ranked among the most wishlisted titles on Steam, and reached a peak of more than 276,000 concurrent players on PC.

Crimson Desert offers players expanded challenges, improved controls and better storage options

Earlier this week, Pearl Abyss also announced a series of updates aimed at responding to player feedback. These will introduce expanded challenges, gameplay tweaks, and system improvements, with rollouts planned through June to improve the overall experience.

The game is currently available on Mac, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.