Crimson Desert sells 5 million copies since launch, as developer Pearl Abyss reveals key updates

Crimson Desert has sold over 5 million copies since its launch on March 19, developer Pearl Abyss confirmed on Wednesday. The strong sales were widely expected, given the game’s pre-release momentum and it generated significant buzz through its trailers, ranked among the most wishlisted titles on Steam, and reached a peak of more than 276,000 concurrent players on PC.
Earlier this week, Pearl Abyss also announced a series of updates aimed at responding to player feedback. These will introduce expanded challenges, gameplay tweaks, and system improvements, with rollouts planned through June to improve the overall experience.
The game is currently available on Mac, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.
The upcoming updates to Crimson Desert will introduce a range of new content and improvements aimed at enhancing both challenge and gameplay experience. Players will soon be able to revisit previously defeated bosses and re-engage with areas that may fall back under blockade, offering renewed combat opportunities.
Difficulty settings. easy, normal, and hard will also be added to better suit different play styles. Character updates include new skills for Damiane and Oongka to bring them closer in line with Kliff, along with options to toggle the visibility of back-mounted weapons for a cleaner visual experience.