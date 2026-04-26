Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 update: Free trial, weekly progression and new gear system

Naoki Yoshida of Square Enix shared a wide range of updates during Final Fantasy XIV’s first Fan Fest of 2026. Besides version 8.0 and a port for the upcoming Switch 2, Yoshida detailed a major wave of changes arriving with the Evercold expansion in January. These updates include improvements to item progression, an expanded free trial, new combat systems, and more.
Some announcements were more conceptual, such as updates to field design and additional combat options, with further details promised in the months ahead. One of the standout reveals was the new Alliance Raid for 8.0, which is a crossover with the iconic anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. These 24-player raids typically alternate between in-universe Final Fantasy themes and external collaborations, like the NieR: Automata crossover in Shadowbringers.
Yoshida confirmed that while Square Enix will lead development, Evangelion’s producer will oversee the collaboration. Alliance Raids usually unfold across an entire patch cycle, Dawntrail’s, for instance, runs until patch 7.5. However, no specific timeline has been announced yet for this crossover.
Square Enix plans to expand Final Fantasy XIV’s free trial through patch 5.5, effectively including the full, critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion. While the trial still comes with restrictions, such as no access to the in-game marketplace. Players will be able to experience the base game and four expansions without paying a subscription.
Producer Naoki Yoshida said a key focus for version 8.0 is making the game more flexible for players’ schedules. Daily tasks are being removed and replaced with a weekly progression system that highlights available activities, like clearing dungeons, completing side quests, or advancing the main story and the activity points they award. Some of these tasks can be repeated, while others, such as main scenario quests, are one-time completions.
As players build their activity levels, they’ll unlock new gear, part of an effort to move away from the current, often overwhelming Allagan Tomestone system. The team is also exploring a feature that would let players earn points toward rewards from previous weeks.
These changes aim to reduce the long-standing “content gap” in progression, where players tend to focus only on specific activities like raids and feel disengaged during updates that don’t include them.