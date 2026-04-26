Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 update: Free trial, weekly progression and new gear system

Naoki Yoshida of Square Enix shared a wide range of updates during Final Fantasy XIV’s first Fan Fest of 2026. Besides version 8.0 and a port for the upcoming Switch 2, Yoshida detailed a major wave of changes arriving with the Evercold expansion in January. These updates include improvements to item progression, an expanded free trial, new combat systems, and more.

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Some announcements were more conceptual, such as updates to field design and additional combat options, with further details promised in the months ahead. One of the standout reveals was the new Alliance Raid for 8.0, which is a crossover with the iconic anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. These 24-player raids typically alternate between in-universe Final Fantasy themes and external collaborations, like the NieR: Automata crossover in Shadowbringers.

Yoshida confirmed that while Square Enix will lead development, Evangelion’s producer will oversee the collaboration. Alliance Raids usually unfold across an entire patch cycle, Dawntrail’s, for instance, runs until patch 7.5. However, no specific timeline has been announced yet for this crossover.