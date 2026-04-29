Beyond the fog: 4 pitfalls the Elden Ring movie must avoid

With the official announcement that Alex Garland and A24 are bringing the Lands Between to IMAX in March 2028, fans have had a lot to say, and with good reason. Part of the game’s magic lies in its cryptic, fragmented storytelling and nuanced world-building, not spoon-fed lore and this aspect doesn't always lend itself to a movie very well.

Can A24 save the video game movie? The high stakes of the Elden Ring adaptation

Adapting a game defined by its environmental storytelling is a Herculean task, and fans are already vocal about what could ruin the experience. For a player base that spent hundreds of hours piecing together lore from item descriptions, the greatest fear is that a big-budget Hollywood production might "de-Miyazaki" the source material. To succeed, the film needs to dodge these four specific red flags that have plagued video game adaptations for decades.