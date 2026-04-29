Beyond the fog: 4 pitfalls the Elden Ring movie must avoid

With the official announcement that Alex Garland and A24 are bringing the Lands Between to IMAX in March 2028, fans have had a lot to say, and with good reason. Part of the game’s magic lies in its cryptic, fragmented storytelling and nuanced world-building, not spoon-fed lore and this aspect doesn't always lend itself to a movie very well.
Adapting a game defined by its environmental storytelling is a Herculean task, and fans are already vocal about what could ruin the experience. For a player base that spent hundreds of hours piecing together lore from item descriptions, the greatest fear is that a big-budget Hollywood production might "de-Miyazaki" the source material. To succeed, the film needs to dodge these four specific red flags that have plagued video game adaptations for decades.
A "chatty" protagonist without agency
The most immediate concern involves the character of the Tarnished. In the game, the player character is a blank slate, a silent vessel for the player's exploration. Some fans are nervous that the film will replace this enigmatic wanderer with a generic, quippy action hero who narrativises every thought. While Kit Connor and Cailee Spaeny are talented leads, their characters must retain a sense of the game's solitary struggle.
Players don't want a protagonist who explains the plot to the audience; they want someone who feels like an interloper in a world of decaying gods, where survival is earned through grit rather than a script full of one-liners
Over-explaining the cryptic lore
The magic of Elden Ring lies in its mystery. Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin built a world where the most significant events happened thousands of years ago, leaving only ruins and riddles behind.
Fans are wary of a movie that uses heavy-handed exposition or lengthy prologues to explain the metaphysical nature of the Greater Will or the Shattering. To maintain the game’s soul, the film should embrace a "show, don't tell" philosophy. If the movie settles every ambiguity or provides a "canon" answer to every unresolved fan theory, it risks stripping the Lands Between of the very mystique that makes it legendary.
Turning death into a gimmick
In the Lands Between, death is a central mechanic, but fans are largely against a "Live Die Repeat" style time-loop narrative. While dying and resurrecting at a Site of Grace is the core gameplay loop, translating that literally to film often feels repetitive and lowers the stakes.
Instead of a montage of the protagonist dying to the same boss, players would rather see a world where the threat of death is palpable. The movie should focus on the weight of the journey and the grotesque power of enemies like Malenia or Radahn, rather than making the protagonist’s immortality a source of comedy or a tired plot device.
Over-CGI spectacle without real atmosphere
The Lands Between is defined by a certain melancholy majesty and knowing Hollywood, a massive production budget almost always results in a "clean" CGI spectacle similar to a standard superhero blockbuster, rather than the tactile, grimy, and atmospheric world Miyazaki envisioned.
No fan wants an Elden Ring movie where every background feels like a flat green-screen void; they want the oppressive fog of Liurnia and the jagged, terrifying geometry of Caelid to feel like physical, dangerous locations. If the film prioritizes "cool" digital explosions and weightless monster fights over the game's signature art direction and lighting, it will lose the "soul" that separates Elden Ring from a generic high-fantasy setting.