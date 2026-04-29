Popular Pokémon page on YouTube faces shutdown after copyright strikes

"I can't really fight this," the YouTuber says in the video. The complaint reportedly points to Elios’ use of elements from the Pokémon games such as their characters, visuals, and overall creative material as the core issue. However, aside from briefly incorporating the in-game cries heard when creatures enter battle, almost everything in the documentary-style videos was originally created by him. The sound clips he used are all under three seconds long, which he argues should qualify as fair use. While he’s now downloading his videos to preserve them, he won’t be permitted to reupload the content.

"I've gotten internships, I've gotten jobs because of PokéNational, because I showed people my animation skills through that," Elios says.

Elios adds that in recent years, he has focused on making his animations more educational and has translated them into multiple languages so they can be used in classrooms. The channel became so popular that it helped spark a wave of similar Pokémon-style documentary content—much of it now created using AI tools that appear to be trained on copyrighted material.

"I don't know how to save the channel, I don't know if I can," Elios says.