Japanese game maker Nintendo reports robust profits on hit Switch 2 console

Nintendo posted a 51% rise in profit for the first three quarters of the fiscal year as the Japanese video-game maker continued to score success with its revamped Switch machine.

For the April-December period, Kyoto-based Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that it recorded a 358.9 billion yen ($2.3 billion) profit, up from 237 billion yen the same period a year earlier.

Nintendo posted a 51% rise in profit for the first three quarters of the fiscal year

Sales nearly doubled, surging 99%, to 1.9 trillion yen ($12 billion) in the same period, on healthy demand for the Switch 2 console, which went on sale last year.

Switch machines are so-called hybrids, working both as a home console and a portable device. The screen is bigger and the graphics quality has improved in the upgrade.

Nintendo, owner of the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises, stuck to its projection for a 350 billion yen ($2.3 billion) net profit for the fiscal year through March.