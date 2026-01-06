Do AirPods cause brain cancer? Neurosurgeon reveals something surprising

Can AirPods cause brain cancer? Shortly after Bluetooth earphones gained popularity, the topic of whether they raise the risk of brain cancer surfaced. However, is this statement accurate? Board-certified neurosurgeon Dr Jay Jagannath, who specialises in cranial and spinal surgery, answered questions in an Instagram post recently.
Dr Jagannath, a neurosurgeon, stated that he frequently receives inquiries about whether or not AirPods contribute to brain cancer. He clarified on his Instagram video that he takes brain cancer very seriously, and he understands why headlines about AirPods and ‘radiation near the brain’ can cause concerns. Dr Jagannath understands how these can create panic, and he mentions that he has spent his career treating illnesses that people are afraid of.
However, when one starts to examine the real facts, he pointed out that “dose, exposure type, and real-world context” are considerably more important than that of viral claims.
The neurosurgeon pointed out that there is no scientific evidence linking Apple or other Bluetooth earbuds to cancer, despite popular claims. “Non-ionising radiofrequency signals are used by Bluetooth devices like AirPods, but at much lower levels.” Furthermore, the evidence has not consistently demonstrated a strong connection between daily RF exposure and human brain cancer, even in extensive animal and epidemiological investigations.
He further pointed out that AirPods use radiofrequency transmissions for communication, which is distinct from X-rays. He added that dosage is crucial. Compared to a phone, AirPods usually expose people to much less radiofrequency. It is sometimes stated that the range is between 10 and 400 times shorter than that of a cell phone. Hence, if there were to be a stronger signal, it would be noted on the phones first.
The neurosurgeon stated that there was not enough evidence to state that RF exposure causes cancer in humans after authorities examined the larger body of research. He stated that this is exactly why “headlines can sound stronger than data.”
The neurosurgeon also observed that there is no solid evidence that AirPods can cause brain tumours. Compared to phones, AirPods often generate far less RF. Regarding more recent studies, Dr. Jagannath stated that some studies, including 2024 data discussed online, explored thyroid nodules and cellphones. These studies focused on phones rather than earphones, and nodules were frequently benign (non-cancerous). This is still not evidence of a higher risk of brain cancer.
