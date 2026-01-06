Do AirPods cause brain cancer? Neurosurgeon reveals something surprising

The neurosurgeon pointed out that there is no scientific evidence linking Apple or other Bluetooth earbuds to cancer, despite popular claims. “Non-ionising radiofrequency signals are used by Bluetooth devices like AirPods, but at much lower levels.” Furthermore, the evidence has not consistently demonstrated a strong connection between daily RF exposure and human brain cancer, even in extensive animal and epidemiological investigations.

He further pointed out that AirPods use radiofrequency transmissions for communication, which is distinct from X-rays. He added that dosage is crucial. Compared to a phone, AirPods usually expose people to much less radiofrequency. It is sometimes stated that the range is between 10 and 400 times shorter than that of a cell phone. Hence, if there were to be a stronger signal, it would be noted on the phones first.

The neurosurgeon stated that there was not enough evidence to state that RF exposure causes cancer in humans after authorities examined the larger body of research. He stated that this is exactly why “headlines can sound stronger than data.”

The neurosurgeon also observed that there is no solid evidence that AirPods can cause brain tumours. Compared to phones, AirPods often generate far less RF. Regarding more recent studies, Dr. Jagannath stated that some studies, including 2024 data discussed online, explored thyroid nodules and cellphones. These studies focused on phones rather than earphones, and nodules were frequently benign (non-cancerous). This is still not evidence of a higher risk of brain cancer.