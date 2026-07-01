OnePlus N6 price in India: Battery, specs, sale date and features breakdown

OnePlus N6 has been launched in India as the latest addition to OnePlus' smartphone portfolio. Positioned as the brand's most affordable offering, the device emphasizes battery life, a smooth high-refresh-rate display, and the latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It also debuts the new MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, making it the first smartphone in the country to feature the chipset.

OnePlus N6 price, availability and launch offers

The OnePlus N6 comes in two configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 24,999.

Sales begin on July 4 via Amazon India. Buyers can choose between Fresh Mint and Midnight Black colour options.

As part of the launch promotions, customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. Amazon Prime members are also eligible for an extra Rs 1,000 Prime Day discount, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 19,999.