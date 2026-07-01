OnePlus N6 price in India: Battery, specs, sale date and features breakdown

OnePlus N6 has been launched in India as the latest addition to OnePlus' smartphone portfolio. Positioned as the brand's most affordable offering, the device emphasizes battery life, a smooth high-refresh-rate display, and the latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It also debuts the new MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, making it the first smartphone in the country to feature the chipset.
The OnePlus N6 comes in two configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 24,999.
Sales begin on July 4 via Amazon India. Buyers can choose between Fresh Mint and Midnight Black colour options.
As part of the launch promotions, customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. Amazon Prime members are also eligible for an extra Rs 1,000 Prime Day discount, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 19,999.
Battery and charging
A standout feature of the OnePlus N6 is its massive 8,000mAh battery, one of the biggest ever included in a OnePlus smartphone. According to the company, it can deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge.
The handset supports 45W fast charging, bypass charging for uninterrupted gaming sessions, and 5W reverse wired charging to power compatible devices. OnePlus also says the battery is engineered to maintain up to 80% of its original capacity after seven years or roughly 1,600 charging cycles.
Display, chipset and software
The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits.
Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device supports up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and features a 5,300mm² vapour chamber cooling system to help manage heat during intensive workloads.
On the software front, the OnePlus N6 runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The company has committed to providing two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.
Cameras and AI features
For photography, the OnePlus N6 features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8MP front-facing camera.
The camera app offers several shooting modes, including Night, Portrait, Panorama, Time-Lapse, Slow Motion, Motion Photos and Dual-View Video.
The smartphone also packs a suite of AI-powered tools, such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Ultra Clarity, document scanning, note-taking assistance, and built-in Google Gemini integration.