Sony to end physical PlayStation game discs from 2028, shifts to digital-only releases

"As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028," Sony announced via a PlayStation Blog post.

"Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only."

Sony described the move as "a natural direction" aimed at keeping pace with changing consumer habits, saying that demand for digital media has far surpassed that for physical discs. The company added that most PlayStation players now prefer to buy, access, and play games digitally.

"We'll continue to prioritise our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that's at retailers or PlayStation Store," Sony said in closing. "We remain committed to delivering a world-class gaming experience to our fans and we thank you for your continued support."