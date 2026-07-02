Capcom moves Onimusha: Way Of The Sword release date ahead of GTA 6 rush

The earlier launch also gives the game more room in a packed release calendar. With its new release date, the next major title after Onimusha is currently Marvel's Wolverine, slated for September 15.

Players eager to jump in before launch can already try Onimusha: Way of the Sword through a newly released demo. However, Capcom has confirmed that progress made in the demo will not carry over to the full game.

"We've already said we're releasing it," Akihito Kadowaki said during Summer Game Fest in early June, before the industry's crowded release schedule became fully apparent as several major titles announced launch dates within weeks of one another. "We can't back out now!"

Since then, many developers and publishers have been looking to avoid going head-to-head with Grand Theft Auto 6, which, despite not arriving until late November, is widely expected to dominate the gaming landscape upon release.