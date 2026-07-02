Final Fantasy VII Revelation leak hints at major story DLC after launch

A Story Expansion Pass included in the listing hints that Square Enix could be planning substantial narrative DLC after launch. Such expansions would be similar in scope to INTERmission, the story add-on released with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Although the listing has not been officially confirmed, the possibility isn't entirely unexpected. During last year's Tokyo Game Show, director Naoki Hamaguchi said the team was actively considering story-based DLC for the trilogy's concluding chapter.

If the expansion plans materialise, fans are already speculating about what they could include. The additional content may adapt stories from the wider Compilation of Final Fantasy VII, including Dirge of Cerberus or Advent Children, or introduce entirely original adventures. Given the creative additions made in the first two Remake titles, many expect any future expansions to further build on the game's world and characters.