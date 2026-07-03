PUBG Mobile drops first Naruto Shippuden anime trailer ahead of version 4.5

PUBG Mobile has released the first official anime teaser for its upcoming Naruto Shippuden crossover, with the complete animated short scheduled to debut on July 9 alongside the Version 4.5 update. According to the developers, the teaser was created by the official Naruto anime production team, making it the first original anime promotional film produced specifically for a PUBG Mobile collaboration.
The teaser brings together the worlds of Naruto Shippuden and PUBG Mobile, showing fan-favourite ninjas interacting with iconic elements from the battle royale, including its signature loot crates. The full animated short will premiere when the crossover event officially launches.
Originally announced in June, the collaboration will introduce a host of Naruto-themed content to the game. Confirmed playable outfits include Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Hinata Hyuga, Gaara, Kakashi Hatake, Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Madara Uchiha, allowing players to dress up as some of the anime's most iconic characters.
Players will also be able to visit a recreation of the Hidden Leaf Village and move across the battlefield using Naruto's trademark ninja run. In addition, the event adds collectible ninja scrolls that unlock a variety of famous jutsu from the anime, with new abilities rolling out over several days following the update.
When Version 4.5 launches, players will gain access to Earth Style: Mud Wall, Fire Style: Great Fireball Jutsu, and Reanimation Jutsu. Multi Shadow Clone Jutsu will be added on July 10, followed by Rasengan and Chidori on July 12, while Flying Raijin Jutsu is set to arrive on July 14
The Naruto crossover is the latest in PUBG Mobile's growing lineup of anime collaborations. The battle royale has previously partnered with franchises such as Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Blue Lock, with many of those events eventually making their way to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).
Krafton has yet to announce a release date for the Naruto Shippuden collaboration in BGMI. However, based on previous crossover events, Indian players can likely expect the content to arrive after its global debut in PUBG Mobile.