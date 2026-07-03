PUBG Mobile drops first Naruto Shippuden anime trailer ahead of version 4.5

Originally announced in June, the collaboration will introduce a host of Naruto-themed content to the game. Confirmed playable outfits include Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Hinata Hyuga, Gaara, Kakashi Hatake, Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Madara Uchiha, allowing players to dress up as some of the anime's most iconic characters.

Players will also be able to visit a recreation of the Hidden Leaf Village and move across the battlefield using Naruto's trademark ninja run. In addition, the event adds collectible ninja scrolls that unlock a variety of famous jutsu from the anime, with new abilities rolling out over several days following the update.

When Version 4.5 launches, players will gain access to Earth Style: Mud Wall, Fire Style: Great Fireball Jutsu, and Reanimation Jutsu. Multi Shadow Clone Jutsu will be added on July 10, followed by Rasengan and Chidori on July 12, while Flying Raijin Jutsu is set to arrive on July 14