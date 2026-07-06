Microsoft restructures Xbox, cuts jobs and spins off game studios

“In France, Arkane’s management is beginning required consultation with its Works Council to review potential strategic options,” says Sharma.

The discussions surrounding Arkane Studios are expected to continue for several months, leaving the future of both the studio and its upcoming Blade project uncertain.

The restructuring will also affect several other Xbox studios, with layoffs expected across the gaming division. Reports indicate that Bethesda studios are among those facing some of the deepest cuts.

As part of the organisational overhaul, Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft, and King, the developer of Candy Crush, will now report directly to Xbox CEO Asha Sharma.

“These changes vary in size across Activision, Bethesda/ZeniMax, Blizzard, King, Mojang, and Xbox Game Studios,” says Sharma. “None of our first party publicly announced games or projects are being cancelled as part of these reductions.”

The latest round of Xbox layoffs appears to signal a shift in Microsoft's gaming strategy. The company is reportedly rolling back some of the smaller studio acquisitions made under former Xbox chief Phil Spencer, which were intended to strengthen the Xbox Game Pass lineup.

Instead, Microsoft now seems to be focusing on larger, established franchises rather than expanding its portfolio of smaller, indie-style titles such as South of Midnight, Kiln and Keeper.

"We now find ourselves competing not only with the largest publishers, but also with smaller independent studios,” says Sharma. “It is neither possible nor desirable to own every great independent studio. We have also learned that we are not the best home for every type of studio; in a typical year, we lost 64 cents for every dollar we invested. As we reset Xbox, we will help independent creators succeed by providing open development tools and audiences to realize their vision.”