Nintendo to shut down Mario Kart Tour after seven years

Nintendo has announced that its mobile racing game Mario Kart Tour will shut down this September after seven years in service.

In a notice shared on social media, the company confirmed that the iOS and Android title will go offline on September 29 at 11 pm PT. Originally released in September 2019, Mario Kart Tour is one of the few Nintendo mobile games that has remained active until now.

Mario Kart Tour to go offline this September as Nintendo ends support

"We sincerely thank the many players who have loved and supported the game since service began so long ago," Nintendo wrote in a blog post. "Thank you for playing Mario Kart Tour."