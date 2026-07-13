God of War Laufey physical disc confirmed by Santa Monica Studio

It's a big deal for fans as it confirms that God of War: Laufey, starring Deborah Ann Woll as Faye, will be sold on a physical disc despite Sony's reported plans to stop producing new physical PlayStation games from January 2028. The move to phase out physical releases has disappointed many players, but Santa Monica Studio's confirmation suggests this first-party title will not be limited to a digital-only launch.

The reassurance also carries another implication. Since God of War: Laufey still lacks an official release date or launch window, some fans had questioned whether it would receive a physical edition at all. The uncertainty was further fuelled after Rockstar Games reportedly confirmed that physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 would contain only a download code rather than a game disc.

With Sony's physical game production expected to end in early 2028, God of War: Laufey now appears likely to arrive before that deadline, pointing to a release sometime in 2027.

The game was unveiled during Sony's June 2026 State of Play showcase, introducing a new story centred on Faye (Laufey) and her journey through the afterlife. The reveal featured extensive gameplay and story footage, giving fans an early look at what to expect. Although rumours continue to suggest a February or March 2027 launch, Santa Monica Studio has yet to announce an official release date.