Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis voice actor confirms recording is complete

Alix Wilton Regan, who voices Lara Croft in Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog's upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, has revealed that she has wrapped up her voice recording sessions for the game.

The actor shared the update in a short video posted to Instagram, describing the milestone as both "big" and "emotional" while walking through an undisclosed location.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis takes a big step towards launch

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a modern reimagining of Lara Croft's original 1996 adventure and is scheduled to launch on 12 February. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will be able to start playing two days earlier, on 10 February, through early access.

The game most recently featured during PlayStation's State of Play presentation in June, where Crystal Dynamics unveiled a new trailer, fresh screenshots, the official release date, and pre-order information.