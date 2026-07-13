Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis voice actor confirms recording is complete

Alix Wilton Regan, who voices Lara Croft in Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog's upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, has revealed that she has wrapped up her voice recording sessions for the game.
The actor shared the update in a short video posted to Instagram, describing the milestone as both "big" and "emotional" while walking through an undisclosed location.
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a modern reimagining of Lara Croft's original 1996 adventure and is scheduled to launch on 12 February. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will be able to start playing two days earlier, on 10 February, through early access.
The game most recently featured during PlayStation's State of Play presentation in June, where Crystal Dynamics unveiled a new trailer, fresh screenshots, the official release date, and pre-order information.
"So, I have just wrapped on the last official session of the main game of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which feels big and feels emotional," Regan posted to Instagram. "I mean, this journey started in 2022, and it's now the tenth of July 2026, so that's a big leap.
"There will be pickups. There will be bugs to fix. But wow, what a milestone. Peace. And love. And power."
Originally planned for a 2026 release, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has since been delayed and is now set to launch on 12 February 2027. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.
When Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was first announced in December 2025, Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics, said, "It's a love letter by fans, all of us, to fans.
"We knew the 30th anniversary was coming up and wanted to do something special to celebrate that moment and still honour all of the core design's original DNA and intent."