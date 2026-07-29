Wuchang: Fallen Feathers sequel confirmed as Xia Siyuan returns with new studio

As per reports, the sequel has now entered the early preparation stage. Indolphinity will oversee the game's creative development, while 505 Games will handle funding and global publishing. The publisher also confirmed that development of the new title will continue to be based in China.

"We listen closely to the real voices of players and the community, and we remain firmly devoted to our original creative aspirations and cultural foundations, striving to answer everyone’s long‑standing expectations with more polished quality and a more complete experience,” Siyuan said.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers launched last year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, attracting more than 130,000 concurrent players on Steam at release. By March 31, 2026, the Soulslike action RPG had sold over one million copies. Available through both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, the game has since surpassed five million players across PC and consoles.