Microsoft's AI push gathers pace with Copilot super app plans

"Copilot is evolving rapidly from chat to Cowork to autopilots,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the company’s earnings call this week. “And this quarter, we are bringing these Copilot experiences together, including Code, in one super app spanning both consumer and commercial experiences. This is a major step forward, and I look forward to sharing more soon.”

Many in the AI industry see super apps as the next logical step in the evolution of AI chatbots and other consumer-facing platforms.

OpenAI, for its part, has been signalling its plans for a ChatGPT super app for nearly a year. Reports suggest the chatbot is set for its most significant transformation since launch, evolving into a platform that brings multiple AI-powered services under one roof. Earlier this month, the company reportedly showcased an internal version of the revamped app to employees, drawing comparisons with Anthropic's Claude Cowork, which has since been integrated into the Claude chatbot. The push towards super apps extends beyond AI as well, with Elon Musk aiming to turn X into an "everything app," while companies such as Uber and Airbnb are also exploring similar all-in-one ecosystems.