Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 remakes reportedly in the works at Wizards of the Coast

An official remake of Baldur’s Gate II is reportedly in development at Wizards of the Coast.
According to a report, both Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II could be receiving full remakes before the eventual arrival of Baldur’s Gate 4. The report claims that former BioWare developer and Baldur’s Gate II co-lead designer Kevin Martens is involved in the project, with indications that the two remakes may be developed simultaneously and released as a package.
Baldur’s Gate originally launched in 1998 and was BioWare’s second major title, and was published by Interplay. Its success led to the release of Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn in 2000. Set in the Forgotten Realms universe, both games featured an isometric viewpoint, real-time combat with pause functionality, and party-based gameplay allowing players to control up to six characters.
A key question surrounding the remakes is how closely they will follow the gameplay style of Baldur’s Gate 3. While some fans may hope for a fully turn-based combat system similar to Larian Studios’ hit RPG, the remakes could instead adopt a hybrid approach that balances modern mechanics with the originals’ design philosophy.
Sources familiar with the project suggest Martens is already working on the Baldur’s Gate II remake. Given that the second game directly continues the story of the first, it would be logical for both titles to be rebuilt together. If they are released at the same time, players could be looking at an enormous role-playing experience spanning hundreds of hours.
Baldur's Gate: The OG revivals
The original games remain some of the most expansive adventures set in the Forgotten Realms, taking players across the Sword Coast, through Athkatla and the Underdark, and even into other planes of existence.
This would not be the first revival for the classic RPGs. Before Baldur’s Gate 3 brought the series back into the spotlight, Beamdog released enhanced editions of both games, updating them for modern systems while preserving their original design.
A full remake, however, would open the door to much more significant changes. While details remain scarce, the prospect of revisiting these beloved RPGs with modern technology is an exciting one. That said, fans expecting the originals to be transformed into experiences identical to Baldur’s Gate 3 may want to temper their expectations for now.