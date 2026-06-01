Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 remakes reportedly in the works at Wizards of the Coast

An official remake of Baldur’s Gate II is reportedly in development at Wizards of the Coast.

According to a report, both Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II could be receiving full remakes before the eventual arrival of Baldur’s Gate 4. The report claims that former BioWare developer and Baldur’s Gate II co-lead designer Kevin Martens is involved in the project, with indications that the two remakes may be developed simultaneously and released as a package.

Ahead of BG4's arrival, Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 remakes reportedly in the works

Baldur’s Gate originally launched in 1998 and was BioWare’s second major title, and was published by Interplay. Its success led to the release of Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn in 2000. Set in the Forgotten Realms universe, both games featured an isometric viewpoint, real-time combat with pause functionality, and party-based gameplay allowing players to control up to six characters.