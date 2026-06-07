Yakuza prequel Stranger Than Heaven unveils a character inspired by Tupac Shakur

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (RGG Studio) have unveiled another major addition to the cast of Stranger Than Heaven. During the Summer Game Fest 2026 showcase, the team released a new cinematic teaser introducing Amaru, a character created in the likeness of the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Tupac Shakur joins Stranger Than Heaven through likeness

According to the developers, the appearance was officially approved by Tupac’s estate, Amaru Entertainment. The character was recreated using archival video footage and historical photographs, with the studio emphasizing that no AI technology was used in the process. Details about the character’s voice performance have not yet been disclosed, but the estate reportedly worked closely with the development team to ensure the portrayal remained faithful to the artist’s legacy.

Fellow hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, who also appears in the game, played a key role in facilitating discussions with Tupac’s estate and contributed to the collaboration behind the scenes.