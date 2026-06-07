Yakuza prequel Stranger Than Heaven unveils a character inspired by Tupac Shakur

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (RGG Studio) have unveiled another major addition to the cast of Stranger Than Heaven. During the Summer Game Fest 2026 showcase, the team released a new cinematic teaser introducing Amaru, a character created in the likeness of the late rapper Tupac Shakur.
According to the developers, the appearance was officially approved by Tupac’s estate, Amaru Entertainment. The character was recreated using archival video footage and historical photographs, with the studio emphasizing that no AI technology was used in the process. Details about the character’s voice performance have not yet been disclosed, but the estate reportedly worked closely with the development team to ensure the portrayal remained faithful to the artist’s legacy.
Fellow hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, who also appears in the game, played a key role in facilitating discussions with Tupac’s estate and contributed to the collaboration behind the scenes.
More about Stranger Than Heaven
Stranger Than Heaven is the newest title from RGG Studio, the developers behind the acclaimed Yakuza and Like a Dragon franchises. The story centers on Makoto Daito, who was born in 1915 in San Francisco to an American father and a Japanese mother, and follows his journey across several pivotal periods in Japanese history.
It continues to build an impressive roster of talent, including appearances from Dean Fujioka and Tori Kelly. The game is described as a dark, atmospheric period drama centered on historical underworld conflicts. Positioned as an ambitious prequel to the Like a Dragon franchise, it will take players through different eras of Japanese history while blending real-world cultural figures into its narrative.
Stranger Than Heaven is scheduled to launch on January 15, 2027, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with pre-orders and wishlist options already available.
Stranger Than Heaven will return to fast-paced real-time action. Players will engage enemies using a mix of environmental interactions and an assortment of weapons, with combat playing a central role throughout the narrative-driven adventure.