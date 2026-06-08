Minecraft’s next big adventure launches in September

Minecraft is set to expand its universe once again later this year with the arrival of a long-awaited sequel.

At the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft revealed that Minecraft Dungeons 2 will launch on September 29 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X|S. One of the few Xbox Game Studios titles announced for multiple platforms, the game sees Mojang Studios returning to the isometric dungeon-crawling formula that made the original spin-off a success.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 gets September release date

"A new threat stirs, ready to descend upon the land and its inhabitants to cause unspeakable mayhem,” the game’s official website reads. “Become a hero and take on foes unlike anything you’ve faced before, journey through long‑forgotten locations, and clash with the forces of evil once more!”