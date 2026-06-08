Minecraft’s next big adventure launches in September

Minecraft is set to expand its universe once again later this year with the arrival of a long-awaited sequel.
At the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft revealed that Minecraft Dungeons 2 will launch on September 29 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X|S. One of the few Xbox Game Studios titles announced for multiple platforms, the game sees Mojang Studios returning to the isometric dungeon-crawling formula that made the original spin-off a success.
"A new threat stirs, ready to descend upon the land and its inhabitants to cause unspeakable mayhem,” the game’s official website reads. “Become a hero and take on foes unlike anything you’ve faced before, journey through long‑forgotten locations, and clash with the forces of evil once more!”
Released in 2020, the first Minecraft Dungeons earned positive reviews for making Diablo-style loot-driven gameplay accessible to a wider audience. While some critics felt its mechanics were overly streamlined, the game proved hugely popular, surpassing 25 million players by 2023. Mojang also supported it extensively after launch with major updates, introducing new biomes, endgame activities, and additional content that helped keep players engaged.
Nearly 15 years after Minecraft first launched, the franchise remains stronger than ever. The original sandbox game continues to receive regular updates, while spin-offs such as Minecraft: Story Mode and Minecraft Legends have expanded the brand into new genres.
The series has also found success beyond gaming, with A Minecraft Movie grossing more than $961 million worldwide despite mixed reviews. From crossover events with franchises like Dragon Ball Z to appearances in games such as Super Smash Bros., Minecraft continues to thrive in ways few long-running live-service properties can match.