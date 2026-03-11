The Pokémon Company is hiring ecologists with PhDs in Tokyo

The Pokémon Company is currently recruiting PhD holders with expertise in ecology to join its team in Tokyo. This offers a rare opportunity for fans to live out something close to the role of Professor Oak in real life. According to a listing on the Japanese recruitment platform HRMOS, the company is seeking candidates with research experience in plant and animal ecology, along with proficiency in both Japanese and English.

Alongside the base salary, successful applicants will receive a PhD bonus of 1 million yen (about $6,300) upon joining, with an additional 1 million yen awarded annually every March. The listing does not specify exact job responsibilities, stating only that candidates may be placed across various business units within the company.

While the hiring call may initially seem unusual, bringing in experts who understand real-world ecosystems could help the Pokémon franchise continue to build richer, more believable environments.

Knowledge of predator-prey relationships, habitats, and the ways animals and plants adapt to their surroundings could prove valuable when designing regional Pokémon, their behaviors, and evolutionary paths.

Interestingly, the job description does not require technical game development skills such as programming but only a strong academic background in ecology and language proficiency.