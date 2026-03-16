Embark CEO says some Arc Raiders AI lines were re-recorded by human voices post-launch

Arc Raiders launched last fall to generally positive reception, though it drew some criticism over its use of AI-generated voice acting, a similar controversy to what Embark Studios faced with their earlier game, The Finals. In a recent GameIndustry.biz interview, Embark's studio head Patrick Söderlund noted that Arc Raiders has since reduced the number of AI voice lines in the game, and framed AI more broadly as a tool that aids the development process.

Arc Raiders has fewer AI voice lines than at launch, its studio head has confirmed

"We re-recorded some of the lines post-launch and made them with real voices," Söderlund said. Some of the audio lines used in the game's in-match ping system were produced using an AI text-to-speech tool trained on recordings from voice actors the studio had already hired. Embark justified this approach by arguing it was a more practical solution than repeatedly calling voice actors back into the studio every time the live-service game received an update.

Söderlund says, "There is a quality difference. A real professional actor is better than AI; that's just how it is." Söderlund explained that Embark primarily sees AI as a utility for production purposes, one that lets the team experiment with different dialogue options before committing to a full recording session. "It's also a way for us to work, not replace actors. We don't necessarily believe in replacing humans with AI all the time."