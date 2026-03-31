CEO Mustafa Suleyman: AI industry’s next big challenge isn’t about better intelligence; but something bigger

As the world shifts to AI-driven industries, success lingers on the ability to evolve and compete more intelligently. In a similar context, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has expressed how the next chapter of the AI industry will not be written by the ones who can build the smartest model but with something else.

Microsoft CEO reveals the truth about who will conquer the AI industry

In a recent post on X, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa has brought the attention of the world to something quite fascinating. He wrote that AI industries will not be driven by the sheer smartness of the models but by whoever can afford to run one at a larger scale.

He wrote, “For the next couple years at least, the entire AI industry is going to be defined by this fact: demand is going to wildly outstrip supply, and so what matters is which companies / products have margin to pay for tokens.”

He further added, “Those products will then rapidly improve because latency drives retention, and retention creates data to spin flywheels that improve the product and drive more adoption.”

For the longest time it was believed that the smartest model developed will fetch the highest popularity. But now in 2026 the real challenge lies in order to run those models in real time.