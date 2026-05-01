Subnautica 2 gets early access release date, details below

Subnautica 2 now has a confirmed early access launch date, and it’s just around the corner. The game will arrive on PC and Xbox Series X|S on May 14, 2026, at 8 a.m. PT. Priced at $29.99, it offers a relatively affordable entry in what’s shaping up to be a packed release window.

The underwater survival title is set to launch shortly before other major releases like LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and 007 First Light, though each caters to distinctly different audiences.

Subnautica 2 eyes May launch after delay

"We’re excited for players to experience Subnautica 2, beginning May 14!” said Ted Gill, CEO of Unknown Worlds, in a press release about the date reveal. “Our team cannot wait to hear your feedback as the game evolves throughout Early Access.”