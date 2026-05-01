Subnautica 2 gets early access release date, details below

Subnautica 2 now has a confirmed early access launch date, and it’s just around the corner. The game will arrive on PC and Xbox Series X|S on May 14, 2026, at 8 a.m. PT. Priced at $29.99, it offers a relatively affordable entry in what’s shaping up to be a packed release window.
The underwater survival title is set to launch shortly before other major releases like LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and 007 First Light, though each caters to distinctly different audiences.
"We’re excited for players to experience Subnautica 2, beginning May 14!” said Ted Gill, CEO of Unknown Worlds, in a press release about the date reveal. “Our team cannot wait to hear your feedback as the game evolves throughout Early Access.”
Subnautica 2 has faced a rather rocky journey on its way to release. The original game’s unexpected success pushed the developers to build a more ambitious sequel, introducing expanded mechanics and co-op multiplayer. Development began in 2022, with an initial target of 2025, but progress was disrupted last year.
Leadership at Unknown Worlds Entertainment, including CEO Ted Gill, was removed by parent company Krafton, which claimed the team had been distracted by other projects and not focused enough on preparing the game for launch.
Gill and other dismissed executives responded with a lawsuit, arguing they were ousted to avoid a $250 million bonus tied to meeting key 2025 revenue goals, which they say also led to the game’s delay. In March 2026, a judge ruled in their favor, reinstating Gill and the leadership team and stating that Krafton lacked sufficient grounds for the dismissal. Soon after, it was confirmed that the game would arrive in May.