Twitch CEO announces viewership cap for viewbotting offenders

The new measures mark some of the toughest actions Twitch has introduced against viewbotting, a tactic that uses third-party services to falsely inflate livestream audience numbers. In his update, CEO Dan Clancy said the company is intentionally keeping parts of its enforcement strategy under wraps to prevent tool creators from finding ways around the crackdown.

"Effectively combatting viewbotting is challenging," he wrote. "As we deploy updates to our real-time detection algorithms, viewbotting companies quickly respond with updates to avoid detection."

Twitch has attempted to tackle viewbotting before, routinely removing suspected bot accounts from the platform, including a major 2021 purge that eliminated 7.5 million accounts.

What stands out about the company’s latest approach, though, is that it plans to punish creators whose streams show signs of fake engagement directly. Responses to CEO Dan Clancy’s update suggest some users are worried the policy could be misused against smaller streamers, with malicious actors potentially viewbotting channels to hurt their visibility. Questions are also emerging over how Twitch intends to separate artificial traffic from genuine surges in audience activity.