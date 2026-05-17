X limits daily posts for unverified users amid spam crisis

The new X economy: Pay to post more

Since Elon Musk’s takeover, X has increasingly split its users into two categories: people who pay and people who exist to feed the algorithm for people who pay. Verification used to signal authenticity but now it functions more like a premium subscription tier with expanded platform privileges. Longer posts, monetisation access, boosted visibility, fewer restrictions and now higher posting freedom.

The new limits hit unverified users hardest because X is no longer optimising for maximum conversation. It’s optimising for controlled participation. That’s a big shift from the old Twitter era, where growth depended on making it as frictionless as possible to tweet constantly. The platform once practically begged users to keep posting. Notifications, quote tweets, trending tabs, outrage cycles — everything was made to keep the content going.

Why X is doing this

Officially, tighter posting limits can be anti-spam measures. And to be fair, spam is a genuine problem. Bots, AI-generated engagement bait, crypto scams, coordinated reply flooding, and impersonation networks have exploded across X over the past two years.

The platform is also drowning in low-effort AI content. There are endless recycled threads, generic motivational posts and engagement farms.

Limiting unverified posting volume helps X reduce some of that noise without investing a lot in human moderation.

But infrastructure costs. Every tweet, reply, image upload, AI-generated recommendation, and algorithmic refresh costs money. X has repeatedly shown signs of trying to reduce operational load wherever possible. Restricting high-volume free users reduces traffic pressure while pushing serious users toward paid plans.