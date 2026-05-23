Bungie reportedly facing layoffs as Destiny 2 development ends

"The company doesn’t have a new project lined up for Destiny 2’s development team after the game comes to an end next month, according to the people, who asked to not be identified because they weren’t authorised to speak to press."

The report states that Bungie had internally discussed revamping Destiny 2 to make it easier for newcomers to jump in. However, studio leadership ultimately chose to bring development on the long-running title to a close instead.

Although active development is ending, Bungie said Destiny 2 will continue to remain online and playable in the years ahead, much like the original Destiny still is today. The situation comes amid wider cost-cutting efforts at parent company Sony, including the closure of subsidiary Bluepoint Games earlier this year. That has fueled speculation online that Bungie could face major restructuring or even potential shutdown concerns.

However, Destiny 2 will remain playable into the future. "Many changes in this final update will aim to ensure that Destiny 2 is a welcoming place for players to return to," reads the blog post.