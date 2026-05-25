Tekken 8’s season pass 4 will feature Baki’s strongest monster Yujiro Hanma

Tekken 8 developer Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially revealed the fourth DLC fighter coming as part of the game’s Season 3 Character Pass and instead of pulling from the franchise’s long history, the studio is introducing a crossover guest character: Yujiro Hanma from Baki the Grappler.
The teaser trailer, unveiled during the Combo Breaker 2026 event, does not yet show Yujiro’s in-game model or gameplay footage. Instead, it relies on iconic manga panels and artwork to tease the arrival of the legendary fighter. Bandai Namco confirmed that Yujiro Hanma will join the Tekken 8 roster in early 2027.
The crossover feels like a natural fit. Both Tekken and Baki are known for blending grounded martial arts styles with over-the-top personalities and near-superhuman combat. In many ways, Yujiro perfectly embodies the kind of outrageous energy Tekken thrives on.
Known in the Baki universe as “The Strongest Creature on Earth” and “The Ogre,” Yujiro is one of the franchise’s most feared and iconic figures. Created by Keisuke Itagaki, the Baki series began as a martial arts story centered on Baki Hanma’s quest to surpass his terrifying father. Over time, the manga evolved into a wildly eccentric franchise featuring everything from ancient warriors to impossible feats of strength, all while keeping the intense father-son rivalry at its core.
Yujiro himself became the ultimate symbol of power in the series; a fighter so dominant that he often defeats opponents effortlessly, relying more on overwhelming strength and intimidation than any single martial arts discipline. That raises an intriguing question for Tekken fans: how will the game adapt Yujiro’s chaotic and brutal fighting style? His techniques in the manga range from devastating one-hit attacks to bizarre signature moves, including moments where he literally swings opponents around like weapons.
Beyond gameplay, the crossover opens the door for some unforgettable character interactions. The thought of Yujiro facing off against Kazuya Mishima or trading blows with Paul Phoenix already has fans imagining absurd levels of macho energy and destruction.
Yujiro’s popularity has extended beyond manga and anime circles, becoming a massive internet culture icon thanks to his ridiculous feats, intimidating presence, and larger-than-life personality. The announcement has already generated major buzz online, and even reportedly boosted Tekken 8’s position on Steam’s top sellers chart.
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