Tekken 8’s season pass 4 will feature Baki’s strongest monster Yujiro Hanma

Tekken 8 developer Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially revealed the fourth DLC fighter coming as part of the game’s Season 3 Character Pass and instead of pulling from the franchise’s long history, the studio is introducing a crossover guest character: Yujiro Hanma from Baki the Grappler.

The teaser trailer, unveiled during the Combo Breaker 2026 event, does not yet show Yujiro’s in-game model or gameplay footage. Instead, it relies on iconic manga panels and artwork to tease the arrival of the legendary fighter. Bandai Namco confirmed that Yujiro Hanma will join the Tekken 8 roster in early 2027.

Tekken 8 adds Baki’s Yujiro Hanma

The crossover feels like a natural fit. Both Tekken and Baki are known for blending grounded martial arts styles with over-the-top personalities and near-superhuman combat. In many ways, Yujiro perfectly embodies the kind of outrageous energy Tekken thrives on.