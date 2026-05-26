Nintendo eyes 20 million more Switch 2 units ahead of planned console price increases

Nintendo is reportedly aiming to manufacture a staggering 20 million Switch 2 consoles by the end of the current fiscal year in March 2027, according to a new report. That figure marks a significant jump from the company’s earlier projection of 16.5 million units and would nearly match the 19.86 million consoles already sold during the Switch 2’s debut year.
What makes the revised target particularly striking is that it comes shortly after Nintendo announced controversial price increases for the Switch 2 across major markets including the US, Canada, Japan, and Europe. The higher prices are set to take effect in September 2026, which could mean Nintendo expects demand to surge before the hikes kick in. In the US, for example, the console price is reportedly increasing from $449.99 to $499.99, while European buyers will see the cost rise from €469.99 to €499.99.
This also isn’t the first time Nintendo has adjusted its expectations upward. Last year, the company boosted its sales forecast from 15 million to 19 million units after the Switch 2 enjoyed an explosive launch, driven by strong hardware demand and blockbuster software sales, including titles like Mario Kart World. Nintendo itself admitted the console had “far exceeded” internal expectations, even outperforming the launch momentum of the original Nintendo Switch.
Given Nintendo previously cited “changes in market conditions” and the “global business outlook” as reasons behind the price hike alongside a public apology to customers, the company’s confidence is notable. It suggests Nintendo may have major software announcements lined up to sustain demand. Rumours surrounding projects like a Star Fox revival, a new Fire Emblem title, or even a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time could help explain the ambitious production goals ahead of the upcoming summer gaming showcase season.
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