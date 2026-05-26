Nintendo eyes 20 million more Switch 2 units ahead of planned console price increases

Nintendo is reportedly aiming to manufacture a staggering 20 million Switch 2 consoles by the end of the current fiscal year in March 2027, according to a new report. That figure marks a significant jump from the company’s earlier projection of 16.5 million units and would nearly match the 19.86 million consoles already sold during the Switch 2’s debut year.

Switch 2 momentum pushes Nintendo higher

What makes the revised target particularly striking is that it comes shortly after Nintendo announced controversial price increases for the Switch 2 across major markets including the US, Canada, Japan, and Europe. The higher prices are set to take effect in September 2026, which could mean Nintendo expects demand to surge before the hikes kick in. In the US, for example, the console price is reportedly increasing from $449.99 to $499.99, while European buyers will see the cost rise from €469.99 to €499.99.