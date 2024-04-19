Twist in the Dark: Bengaluru-based director trio comes up with a new adaptation of the classic play, 'Arsenic and Old Lace'

The year: 1941. Place: Brooklyn. Drama critic Mortimer Brewster is living a happy life: he has a steady job at a leading newspaper, he has just got engaged and he is going to visit his spinster aunts to break the news. But twist in the happy tale — he discovers a dead body and chaos ensues! This forms the basic story-line of the English play Arsenic and Old Lace. Penned by American playwright Joseph Kesselring in 1939 and best known through its 1944-film adaptation starring Cary Grant, this witty dark comedy still remains one of the most renowned plays in the North American regional theatre circuits. Reports suggest that the play was inspired by the real-life story of Amy Archer-Gilligan, a nursing home proprietor and serial killer who skillfully murdered at least five people with poison!
Bringing it closer to home, three thespians from the city — Kanchan Pandhare, Munavar Syed and Naimunniusa Khan — are set to bring the play on stage this weekend. While Kanchan works as a video editor, Naimun and Munavar are an architect and a marketer by day, respectively. The trio were a part of Bangalore Little Theatre’s director’s workshop, of which the production is a culmination. Ahead of the performance, we speak to them to understand the creative processes behind bringing the play to stage.
Tell us a bit about the directors’ workshop at BLT?
Naimunniusa: Bangalore Little Theatre selected us (Kanchan, Munavar and Naimunnisa) on merit for a 10-weekend workshop, in which we were exposed to various nuances of direction of a theatrical performance. The workshop was conducted by theatre veteran Vijay Padki and had mentors such as Sridhar Ramanathan and Abhay Toshniwal guide us.
Why did you decide to perform this particular play for the workshop?
Munavar: Arsenic and Old Lace is a bag full of energy — it is fast, hilarious and has all the ingredients of a wholesome, entertaining evening. We picked it as we wanted the audience to experience this effervescent energy and bring their inner child alive.
The play has seen a number of adaptations in the past. How is your interpretation different?
Kanchan: We consciously made choices to to remain in the framework of being honest to the moment and not dive straight into over-the-top comedy; except for a few scenes that demanded it. We also took the liberty of breaking the fourth wall, especially when the protagonist Mortimer pulls the audience into his inner circle and makes them join in his spiraling chaos. Also, our characterisation of Jonathan and Dr Einstein is different from the original play and the 1944-film based on it. Through Jonathan’s stance in the play, we wanted to convey his troubled childhood and lack of parental attention, which has led him to being what he is today.
Since the play is set in the ’60s, the costumes and props must have played a huge role in recreating the era?
Naimunniusa: Our Miranda Presley for costumes was Hrishita Brahma, along with Madhurika Sharma, who selected the makeup and hairstyles for the cast, keeping in mind the 1960s and the essence of the play. Care was taken to select an inclusive colour palette of costumes, in alignment with our set design, to ensure that the actors, along with the wall panelling, fabrics and furnishings, enhanced the overall look-feel of the stage-frame. The set is built by architect Abhinav Narayan in his studio and has been deliberately kept minimalistic to keep the focus on overall act.
What were your takeaways as directors from this play?
Munavar: We realised that the most important skill in direction was people-management and self-discipline. We made a lot of mistakes and learnt many things the hard way and with our full-time jobs, it left us sleep deprived many times. But the biggest win we take home is the camaraderie of the team!
What next can we expect from you?
Kanchan: We are hopeful to get sponsorship for the play so that we can take it to different cities and possibly take a break after the first season and reconvene with a different adaptation or spoof in the next.
INR 400. April 20, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
