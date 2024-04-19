Twist in the Dark: Bengaluru-based director trio comes up with a new adaptation of the classic play, 'Arsenic and Old Lace'

The play has seen a number of adaptations in the past. How is your interpretation different?

Kanchan: We consciously made choices to to remain in the framework of being honest to the moment and not dive straight into over-the-top comedy; except for a few scenes that demanded it. We also took the liberty of breaking the fourth wall, especially when the protagonist Mortimer pulls the audience into his inner circle and makes them join in his spiraling chaos. Also, our characterisation of Jonathan and Dr Einstein is different from the original play and the 1944-film based on it. Through Jonathan’s stance in the play, we wanted to convey his troubled childhood and lack of parental attention, which has led him to being what he is today.

Since the play is set in the ’60s, the costumes and props must have played a huge role in recreating the era?

Naimunniusa: Our Miranda Presley for costumes was Hrishita Brahma, along with Madhurika Sharma, who selected the makeup and hairstyles for the cast, keeping in mind the 1960s and the essence of the play. Care was taken to select an inclusive colour palette of costumes, in alignment with our set design, to ensure that the actors, along with the wall panelling, fabrics and furnishings, enhanced the overall look-feel of the stage-frame. The set is built by architect Abhinav Narayan in his studio and has been deliberately kept minimalistic to keep the focus on overall act.