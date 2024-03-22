Team Natyaved’s Hasya Adhiveshan consists of three tummy-tickling short plays brimming with satire and important life lessons

The significance of questioning lies in its ability to foster critical thinking. No longer do people blindly adhere to beliefs and superstitions at the whim of others. Throwing some light on such ideas is Team Natyaved’s workshop production, Hasya Adhiveshan, a series of three short plays. The artistes will present three dramas — Ajab Adaalat: Gajab Mukadma, Andhvishwas and Baba Girgitanand ka Yog. Filled with humour, the overall presentation is intended to leave the audience with food for thought. Ajab Adaalat: Gajab Mukadma and Baba Girgitanand ka Yog are plays from the book Om Phat Phattak written by Ashok Anjum. Whereas, Andhvishwas is penned by the director and founder of Natyaved, Thakur Honey Singh.

Ajab Adaalat: Gajab Mukadma humorously critiques the corruption within court proceedings, as a beggar’s case unfolds, revealing the flaws in the legal system. Baba Girgitanand ka Yog explores the consequences of a swami’s unknown and misguided asanas, leading to unexpected outcomes. Meanwhile, Andhvishwas portrays the transformation of a superstitious family, ultimately leaving the daughter-in-law at odds with their newfound awareness.

Thakur emphasises, “Through Ajab Adaalat: Gajab Mukadma, I wanted to shed light on how the legal system has become corrupted, where power rests in the hands of the rich.” Regarding the other two plays, he states, “They are directed towards encouraging the art of questioning. It’s very important to ask questions to make a clear distinction between what’s right and what’s wrong.” Thakur underscores the importance of personal research before blindly following any idea or individual.

Prathinav Reddy, an artiste portraying the beggar in Ajab Adaalat: Gajab Mukadma, expresses, “I am an advocate by profession, but theatre has always been a passion. Now that I have decided to delve into it, I am thrilled to embark on my first play. In real life, I am not very outspoken and tend to keep things to myself. However, joining theatre has enabled me to tap into my emotions and become much more expressive. Theatre has helped me to open up and connect with my inner self.”

Rakesh Kumar Gondle, aka Rocky G, portraying Baba Girgitanand, stresses the importance of research in character preparation. He highlights the need to read between the lines, interpreting the character’s essence. Additionally, he underscores the collaborative process of character development, evolving based on the energy of the team. Now is the time to immerse yourself in this theatrical presentation filled with drama, humour, and insightful lessons.

Tickets at Rs 200. March 23 & 24, 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.