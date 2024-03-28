Darpan Theatre’s Putla portrays disquietude of urban life

This weekend, Suraj Meshram’s play, Putla will pilot ambition and emotional ne glect, set against an increasingly mechanised society. Directed by Darpan Theatre, the play is Suraj’s foray into experimental theatre, departing from his previous adaptations like Shatranj ke Khiladi, to explore the unknown settlements of original scripting and character freedom. Through its unusual mix of music, dance, and dialogues in Hindi, Putla will focus on human detachment and the pursuit of desires unbound.

“Before Putla, my plays were based on other stories, and the characters were tied to one role. But with this work, I took the liberty of exploring the characters more freely, integrating music and dance to express their emotions and desires,” Suraj reveals, shedding light on his creative evolution.

At the core of the work lies a record inspired by his observations on life: the ceaseless chase after material gains, the abandonment of relationships for career advancement, and the painful estrangement between parents and their children who seek futures abroad.

“It’s a reflection of the times we live in,” Suraj notes, adding, “Where people run from their problems, chase after money, and leave behind their relationships. I’ve seen families where the children go to foreign countries for studies, and when the parents pass away, they don’t come back. It’s this void, this lack of feeling, that I wanted to capture.”

The play challenges its audience to question the value of the relentless tracking of success at the expense of human connections. “We’re living in a technical city where everyone is just working. Our relationships with each other and with nature are breaking down. I wanted to ask: Who are you doing it all for? If they’re not there anymore, what’s the point?” Suraj tells us.Putla’s concept transfor ms characters into statues, among whom, two characters are an embodiment of evil and man.

The former manipulates the latter, turning individuals into statues — symbols of emotional desolation and selfishness. Yet, amidst this domain of statues, Suraj infuses a ray of hope. “Not everyone is a statue, and we won’t be. There’s still a chance to reclaim our humanity, to enjoy life and fulfil our relationships.”

Set in a haunting house with a cast of six characters, including an uncle, a boss, a girlfriend, a mother, and a musician — all portrayed as putlas or living statues—the play paints a stark picture of a world ensnared by negative, pessimistic, and selfish tendencies. Yet, the message of the play exceeds despair, offering a vision of redemption through innate human capacity for love and connection.

Tickets at ` 200. March 31, 8 pm. At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.