Call Me Devika's upcoming Bengaluru staging offers a closer look at the life of the woman who co-founded Bombay Talkies

In 1930s, Bombay, film luminaries Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani co-founded the Bombay Talkies studio. The next chapter is unfolded in the staging of Call Me Devika — a fictional reimagination of the late star’s true story, focusing on the restoration of her rightful place in history and pop culture, remembering her bravery and the legacy of the ‘Golden Age’ of Indian films that she was a part of. We chat with director Jill Navare to learn about the story, a brief character study of the lead characters, her observations and more.
Rupam Mishra’s writing and the underlying themes running were big highlights for Jill. “I saw the idea of the struggle. There’s a common thread, of course, in women’s stories, what obstacles we have to overcome. And I think that’s a story that’s worthy of telling,” she says.
The role Devika Rani was brought out magnificently by Rupam Mishra, as Jill notes. She mentions that the playwright who also portrays the titular character, adapted perfectly to the silent film star with her, “exaggerated movements.” “You get to see the sweetness, tenderness, the business sense in her alongside her astuteness, how she could size up people and see whether or not they had talent,” she says describing this story’s Devika, adding, “She was a wonderful actress. She was a very loving and devoted wife. Eventually, when she married Svetoslav Roerich, she found the great love of her life. So, she adapted to that role as well. I mean, she’s a very interesting figure of this century. I’ve had a great deal of enjoyment in seeing this part develop through Rupam.”
Talking about producer Himanshi Rai, she mentions, “We see him in one of the video clips where he was acting in The Light of Asia, which was one of the first films that he produced. It was first screened in London and then made its way to India. But the first screening was in London. And that’s where he meets Devika in our story.” Describing him as a talented producer, Jill highlights how his hot-headed nature, greed for money are some of the key highlights of his personality we’ll see on the stage. While many of the real-life characters find their way into the plot, it is truly the backdrop of the era, coupled with some emoting, powerful performances that will be looked forward to the most.
INR 400 onwards. October 31,7.30 pm onwards. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Mail id: pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com
X: @pranav_shriram