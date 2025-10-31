Call Me Devika's upcoming Bengaluru staging offers a closer look at the life of the woman who co-founded Bombay Talkies

In 1930s, Bombay, film luminaries Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani co-founded the Bombay Talkies studio. The next chapter is unfolded in the staging of Call Me Devika — a fictional reimagination of the late star’s true story, focusing on the restoration of her rightful place in history and pop culture, remembering her bravery and the legacy of the ‘Golden Age’ of Indian films that she was a part of. We chat with director Jill Navare to learn about the story, a brief character study of the lead characters, her observations and more.

The Auroville Theatre Group's production 'Call Me Devika' spotlights Devika Rani beyond the glamour of early Indian cinema

Rupam Mishra’s writing and the underlying themes running were big highlights for Jill. “I saw the idea of the struggle. There’s a common thread, of course, in women’s stories, what obstacles we have to overcome. And I think that’s a story that’s worthy of telling,” she says.