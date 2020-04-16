Across the world stories of hope, encouragement and positivity have brought into focus the undying spirit of human nature. Among the latest efforts to ease the pain and uncertainty the world is facing, is the lighting up of Matterhorn with messages of hope.

Located in Zermatt, a mountain village in Southern Switzerland, Matterhorn is said to be one of the most photogenic mountain peaks in the world. Known for its near-symmetrical pyramidal peak, it serves as the perfect canvas for illuminated messages. The summit of Matterhorn is 4,478 metres (14,692 ft) high, which makes it one of the highest summits in the Alps and Europe.

Organised by the Southern municipality of Switzerland, the peak has been lit up every night with messages such as #hope, #solidarity, #stayhome, #allofus, #thankyou and images of a candle or a red heart. It is created by light artist, Gerry Hofstetter, and is visible everyday from sunset to 11 pm.

Switzerland is among the badly hit countries in the world with over 20,000 cases currently and 1,248 deaths.

